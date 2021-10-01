UFC Scraps Aspen Ladd Vs. Macy Chiasson Fight After Scary Weigh-In

The UFC has stepped in and called off the Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson fight slated for UFC Vegas 38 on Saturday ... after Ladd appeared dangerously frail during the weigh-in.

The scene was scary -- Ladd was visibly shaking and barely able to hold her arms up as she stepped on the scale ... with many concerned about her health as she tried to make weight at 135 pounds.

Ladd eventually weighed in at 137 -- 2 pounds over the bantamweight limit -- but there was no way Dana White's org. was going to let Ladd take the Octagon for a catchweight bout ... with the fight being scrapped just moments ago.

This is not the first time Ladd has had a grueling experience at a weigh-in -- in 2019, she also showed serious signs of struggling as she made weight for UFC Fight Night 155.

But Ladd did not look her usual self in the Octagon after, losing in a TKO in less than a minute against Germaine de Randamie.