Audrina Patridge and Estranged Husband Finalize Custody Agreement

Audrina Patridge and her estranged husband Corey Bohan will be splitting time with their 5-year-old daughter ... this according to the judge's ruling in their final custody judgment.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Audrina and Corey share joint legal custody of their daughter. As for physical custody, Audrina will get the bulk of the time, while Corey gets 8 hours of visitation a week with Kirra.

The docs say Corey's visits with their daughter will be supervised, either by a professional or someone Audrina is down with ... and he's footing the bill for the sup.

And, get this ... the docs also say Audrina's ex can't be listed as the emergency contact for Kirra at her school or daycare ... but the exes will still have to work together on issues related to Kirra's education, health and welfare.