Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Compares FB To Tobacco, Opioids

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen just told a room full of lawmakers Mark Zuckerberg's company is just like Big Tobacco ... and she wants government oversight.

Frances is testifying before Congress Tuesday and she just ripped into her former employer ... saying FB deepens divides, destabilized democracies and makes young girls and women feel bad about their bodies.

A former product manager at Facebook, Frances says FB is shaping people's perception of the world by manipulating what folks see on their feeds ... calling the influence FB wields "frightening."

As we first told you ... Frances is being hailed as a "patriot" by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who told us Haugen is saving our democracy with her "60 Minutes" interview and testimony before Congress.