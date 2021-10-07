Ed Orgeron Under Fire For 'Fishing Hole' Jab To Radio Show Troll

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron made an eye-opening comment toward a prank caller on his radio show this week ... when he seemingly threatened to make the guy disappear -- and people are pissed.

Here's how it went down ... Coach O was taking calls from listeners on his weekly show on Wednesday, when one person asked the 60-year-old to wish his sister a happy birthday.

When Orgeron asked for more details about the fake birthday girl, the caller described her as "a little blonde-headed girl" ... and then dropped the line, "Try not to have sex with her," before getting cut off. That got O worked up.

While the hosts tried to brush it off and move on to the next topic, Orgeron wanted to address the heckler.

"You know, down the bayou, we got a nice little fishing hole for people like that," O said.

The phrase is a popular term in Louisiana (ask a local) ... and once Orgeron's comment started to spread around social media, it didn't take long for people to sound off on Twitter.

Some users are going as far as to say Orgeron should be fired for the comment.

"Coach O should be terminated immediately for cause because if this call," one user said. "He is the highest paid State employee and just threatened to kill a man. He is not mature enough for this job. I am formally calling for his termination"

"Should've called a timeout Coach ...," another user added.