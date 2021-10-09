'Squid Game' Behind The Scenes Photos -- Get In The Game!
10/9/2021 12:01 AM PT
There isn’t a person in the world that hasn’t heard of the new Netflix show “Squid Game” ... and we have an inside look at how the Korean stars of the show spent their time behind the cameras while taking a break from all the intense gameplay.
Go on set of the new Netflix smash show and see how all of your favorite players like Seung Gi-hun (456), Cho Sang-woo (218) and Kang Sae-byeok (067) passed the time while shooting the greatest game of your life!
You get the green light to go behind the scenes ... just make sure you don’t lose your marbles along the way.