Marquette King Hopes Jon Gruden Scandal Opens Door For NFL Return

NFL punter Marquette King -- who was cut from the Raiders after Jon Gruden allegedly took issue with his personality -- is hoping teams give him a second look in wake of the coach's email scandal ... saying he was never the problem in Oakland.

King -- an All-Pro in 2016 -- was released in 2018 after reports claimed Gruden wasn't a fan of his outspoken personality and over-the-top celebrations.

The 32-year-old is now speculating if there was a deeper reason behind the move in light of Gruden's misogynistic, racist and homophobic emails being leaked this week ... joining "TMZ Live" to share his reaction to the bombshell scandal.

"Once I found out, it was kinda like, now I really wonder what was the real reason why I did get let go," King said. "I'm still kinda curious about that, about why I got let go. It's just been a whole roller coaster full of emotions, period."

King -- who says he never even got the chance to meet Gruden before getting cut -- spent the past 2 years questioning who he is as a person and whether he really was an issue ... adding he found himself in a "really dark place" in the weeks following his release.

King insinuates Gruden created a narrative that made him untouchable to other teams ... and now that the coach is out of the league, it could lead to new opportunities.