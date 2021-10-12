Jon Gruden's Son Staying On Raiders' Staff ... Despite Dad's Ousting

Jon Gruden is out in Las Vegas ... but there will still be a Gruden on the Raiders' staff.

Jon's 27-year-old son, Deuce Gruden, is staying put in his role as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the team, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Monday night.

Of course, Deuce is accused of no wrongdoing ... but it's interesting nonetheless, given the way Jon was ousted on Monday.

As we reported, Jon resigned in disgrace following reports that he sent multiple emails from 2011 to 2018 that contained anti-gay and misogynistic language.

In a statement revealing his intentions to step down as Raiders head man, Jon said he was "sorry" for it all ... adding, "I never meant to hurt anyone."

Deuce, meanwhile, has yet to publicly comment on the situation ... but it's clear, he's not letting it affect his job status with the team.

Deuce was initially hired on Jon's staff after the 58-year-old took over the head coaching reins in 2018.