Howie Mandel Rushed To Hospital ... After Passing Out at Starbucks

Howie Mandel went to his favorite Starbucks for a coffee, and left in an ambulance after passing out outside the coffee chain.

Folks who were there tell TMZ ... Howie was at his local Starbucks in Woodland Hills with his wife and friends Wednesday when he suddenly passed out, falling over and then being laid out on a cement bench.

We're told paramedics were called to the scene and the "America's Got Talent" judge was rushed to a hospital in Tarzana.

It looks like Howie was able to sit up by the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived ... but it was definitely a scary situation.

We're told customers who were there knew him and were shocked to see it all go down.

Sources close to Howie tell us he frequents this particular Starbucks ... and we're told they think he fainted from low blood sugar and doctors are now running tests at the hospital.