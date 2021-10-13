'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' House from Show for Sale at Nearly $2 Mil

The house where Sabrina Spellman and her witchy aunts cooked up mischief on TV has been summoned anew -- hitting the market in real life ... at a cost that'll make ya scream.

You might recall seeing the exterior of this Victorian home a lot during the original run of the 1990s comedy series -- it was where Melissa Joan Hart, Beth Broderick, Caroline Rhea and Salem (the cat) resided in the made-up Massachusetts town of Westbridge. Well, now the actual crib is for sale!!!

It's being listed by its mortal owners for a whopping $1.95 million in the New Jersey city of Freehold. Here's the weirdest part though ... the real estate agent is advertising it as an office building instead of an actual place to live -- which sorta makes sense considering the layout.

For starters ... this "house" is located in a business section of Freehold, and it actually has a small parking lot behind it. The inside is more office-y than home-y ... even though there are rooms -- they're not traditional bedrooms, per se ... and do seem more suited for a staff.

And yet ... there's a freaking kitchen inside -- so, we suppose any future would-be employees can cook up lunch on their break??? Whoever designed this place way back when didn't seem to know what they wanted it to be ... but in any case, it's going for a bundle.

If you're not inclined to plunk down nearly $2 mil for this pad/edifice ... you can rent it in two parts -- the front house goes for $9,750/month, while the back end's $3,200/month.