Mick Jagger Jabs Back at Paul McCartney Over 'Blues Cover Band' Remark

Play video content MEGA

Mick Jagger's heating up the most ancient beef in rock -- on the heels of Paul McCartney dissing the Rolling Stones -- but, as someone once said ... ya can't always get what you want.

Mick and the Stones played Thursday night at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium, and the frontman made a point of responding to McCartney's comment earlier this week that the Rolling Stones were basically a "blues cover band," and the Beatles were much better.

So when MJ started shouting all the celebs in the audience -- Megan Fox, Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio -- he added, "Paul McCartney is here. He's gonna join us in the blues cover band."

It was clearly intended as a soft jab back at Paul, but it kinda backfired on Mick -- because the crowd cheered wildly, thinking McCartney was about to make a surprise appearance!!!

Ahhh, when old men argue. Good stuff.