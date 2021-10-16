Stars At The Pumpkin Patch -- Gourd Looking!

10/16/2021 12:01 AM PT
Halloween is around the corner and these spooky stars are getting in the spirit with the annual tradition of hauling the family to a pumpkin patch for seasonal selfies!

Stars like Devon Windsor, James Charles, Olivia Culpo, Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert aren't scared to start searching for their gourd-ous decorations!

Vanessa Hudgens, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Brandon Boyd are a few others who are saying hay from the patch! Whether it's a festive family getaway with the kids or a solo visit to craft their Jack-O-Lanterns, these stars are picking the best photos to share!

Orange you glad you looked through this gallery?!

