Black Woman Throttled by Louisiana Cop After Being Allegedly Attacked by Kids

A Black woman who'd allegedly just been beaten up by a group of kids received even more brutality from a cop -- an interaction that was captured on video ... and is disturbing to the core.

Video appears to show 34-year-old Shantel Arnold getting dragged by a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy last month. The woman had reportedly been attacked by a group of boys in her Louisiana neighborhood beforehand -- but it looks like the cop is roughing her up, instead of helping her.

Video has since gone viral ... it shows the cop trying to pull the woman up off the ground by the arm, which he does -- only to slam her back down by yanking her hair ... allegedly ripping some of her braids out of her scalp in the violent process.

According to witnesses, the deputy was cruising up alongside Arnold as she was walking home from a scuffle with the boys -- whom she claimed were bullying her over her size. She stands at 4'8" ... and often gets this sort of treatment, per reports.

This deputy reportedly asked her what had happened, but Arnold didn't wanna talk to him -- asking that he leave her alone.

Arnold was ultimately taken to the hospital for her injuries, and we're told she wasn't arrested or charged for anything. JPSO's internal affairs office is investigating the incident ... although, it's unclear if the officer has been placed on leave. He has yet to be identified.