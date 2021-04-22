Cops Stop Fellow Officer From Punching Handcuffed Woman
4/22/2021 1:12 PM PT
The 3 cops criminally charged for not stopping Derek Chauvin from murdering George Floyd may have gotten the attention of a couple of California cops, because they stepped in and stopped a fellow officer who pretty clearly crossed the line by punching a woman.
Three cops in the O.C. were detaining and/or arresting a woman Wednesday when one of the officers landed a couple of right hooks to her face -- something that sure seemed unnecessary and excessive ... The other 2 cops clearly felt their colleague crossed the line ... they stepped in and stopped their partner from landing more blows, pushing the cop off the handcuffed woman.
It's fair to wonder if some officers are changing their behavior in the wake of Chauvin's trial.
As you know, the 3 officers who stood by and watched Chauvin choke the life out of George Floyd -- Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao -- are facing criminal charges for not intervening.
A rep for the department tells us they're aware of the video and they're investigating the incident.