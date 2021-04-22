Cops Stop Fellow Officer From Punching Handcuffed Woman

Play video content

The 3 cops criminally charged for not stopping Derek Chauvin from murdering George Floyd may have gotten the attention of a couple of California cops, because they stepped in and stopped a fellow officer who pretty clearly crossed the line by punching a woman.

Three cops in the O.C. were detaining and/or arresting a woman Wednesday when one of the officers landed a couple of right hooks to her face -- something that sure seemed unnecessary and excessive ... The other 2 cops clearly felt their colleague crossed the line ... they stepped in and stopped their partner from landing more blows, pushing the cop off the handcuffed woman.

Play video content 5/25/20 Facebook/ Darnella Frazier

It's fair to wonder if some officers are changing their behavior in the wake of Chauvin's trial.

As you know, the 3 officers who stood by and watched Chauvin choke the life out of George Floyd -- Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao -- are facing criminal charges for not intervening.