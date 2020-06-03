Charges to Be Announced Against 3 Officers in George Floyd Killing

Breaking News

The remaining 3 ex-officers in the brutal killing of George Floyd are being charged with crimes in connection with his death and an announcement is expected anytime now.

The Minnesota Attorney General who took over the case last week will make the announcement shortly. The three other ex-officers involved are Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

In an additional video leaked from the scene, you can clearly see it was more than just Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's body ... with 3 ex-officers total on him at one time.

Floyd's family was informed by authorities charges were coming, according to family attorney Ben Crump. He was on 'TODAY' Tuesday morning and said, "We heard that they expect to charge those officers."

As you know, the officer whose knee ended Floyd's life, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter.