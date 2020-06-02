Mother of George Floyd's Daughter Gets Emotional Over His Death

George Floyd Daughter's Mother Gets Emotional ... He Won't Get to Walk Gianna Down the Aisle!!!

6/2/2020 4:00 PM PT
LOST A GREAT FATHER
Fox 9

The mother of George Floyd's daughter is coming to grips with the fact he's going to miss every milestone in their child's life ... and it's heart wrenching to see.

Roxie Washington had tears streaming down her face Tuesday as she stood alongside 6-year-old Gianna at Minneapolis City Hall. Through her sobs, Roxie hammered home the point ... Gianna's father was taken away from her abruptly and brutally.

Referring to Derek Chauvin, and the 3 other ex-cops as yet uncharged ... Roxie said they all get to go home and be with their families, but Gianna will never again go home to her father.

EXCESSIVE FORCE
Facebook/ Darnella Frazier

Roxie really broke down when she talked about George never getting to see Gianna grow up, graduate and walk down a wedding aisle.

You can see, feel and hear how the loss is taking a toll on George's loved ones ... and Roxie is still wondering why some of the others have not been arrested and charged.

LOOTING WON'T BRING HIM BACK
Fox News

You'll recall, George's younger brother, Terrence, was in Minneapolis Monday, calling for peace and an end to the riots and looting -- and earlier today, hundreds of Houstonians rallied for George who was from there.

Related Articles

169 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later