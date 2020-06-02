Mother of George Floyd's Daughter Gets Emotional Over His Death
George Floyd Daughter's Mother Gets Emotional ... He Won't Get to Walk Gianna Down the Aisle!!!
6/2/2020 4:00 PM PT
The mother of George Floyd's daughter is coming to grips with the fact he's going to miss every milestone in their child's life ... and it's heart wrenching to see.
Roxie Washington had tears streaming down her face Tuesday as she stood alongside 6-year-old Gianna at Minneapolis City Hall. Through her sobs, Roxie hammered home the point ... Gianna's father was taken away from her abruptly and brutally.
Referring to Derek Chauvin, and the 3 other ex-cops as yet uncharged ... Roxie said they all get to go home and be with their families, but Gianna will never again go home to her father.
Roxie really broke down when she talked about George never getting to see Gianna grow up, graduate and walk down a wedding aisle.
You can see, feel and hear how the loss is taking a toll on George's loved ones ... and Roxie is still wondering why some of the others have not been arrested and charged.
You'll recall, George's younger brother, Terrence, was in Minneapolis Monday, calling for peace and an end to the riots and looting -- and earlier today, hundreds of Houstonians rallied for George who was from there.
169 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.