Guess Who This Cowboy Kid Turned Into!
Guess Who This Cowboy Kid Turned Into!
10/18/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this cowboy kid was showing off his interior decorating skills on television, he was just another rootin' tootin' tot playing dress up in Mount Vernon, Missouri.
This costume cutie is best known for his passion of home decor ... and sharing his expert knowledge to those in need of his assistance. You may recognize this celebrity personality as part of an ensemble cast of five do-gooders in a heart-warming reboot of a reality series streaming on Netflix.
Also, this television star can be spotted making an appearance in a Taylor Swift music video.