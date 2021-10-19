Flavor Flav Arrested for Domestic Battery in Nevada

Flavor Flav landed in jail after being arrested for a domestic violence incident earlier this month in Nevada ... TMZ has learned.

According to law enforcement ... the Public Enemy co-founder was booked on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery on Oct. 5 by the Henderson PD.

We're told cops responded to a call about a domestic disturbance and when they got there Flav was placed into custody and taken to the Henderson Detention Center.

According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Flav allegedly poked his finger on the alleged victim's nose, grabbed her, threw her down and grabbed a phone out her hand.

The City Attorney tells us Flavor Flav is officially charged with misdemeanor battery constituting domestic violence.

Flav's attorney, David Chesnoff, tells TMZ ... "in alleged domestic violence cases, there are often 2 sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media."

