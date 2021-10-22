Guess Who This Costume Kid Turned Into!

Before this costume cutie was dazzling audiences with her performances in film and television, she was just another cute kid clowning around on Halloween in Charleston, West Virginia.

This dressed-up darling is best known as an electric, award-winning actress whose roles throughout her career have ranged from heart-warming romantic comedies to action-packed dramas. Just in time to get you in the mood for spooky season, you can catch this lovable lady dancing along to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' in one of her most popular movies.