Moaning Myrtle in 'Harry Potter' 'Memba Her?!
Moaning Myrtle in 'Harry Potter' 'Memba Her?!
10/21/2021 12:01 AM PT
Scottish actor Shirley Henderson is best known for playing the ghostly girl Moaning Myrtle -- whose dramatic antics in the bathroom ... and later in a bubbly bathtub ... help the young magicians ward off dark spirits -- in the 2002 film "Harry Potter and the Chamber Of Secrets" and the 2005 installment "Harry Potter and the Goblet Of Fire."
Before her role on the fantasy films Henderson was cast as the party girl who still lived at home Gail in "Trainspotting" and the shy friend Jude in the three "Bridget Jones' films.
Guess what Shirley Henderson looks like now almost two decades from the first Potter film!