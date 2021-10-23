Celebrities In Coffins -- Drop-Dead Gorgeous!

10/23/2021 12:01 AM PT
Some celebrities like to bury themselves in their work ... but these scary stars are taking it to a whole new level!

You can find frightening famous faces -- like Stassi Schroeder Clark, Tana Mongeau, and Matthew Gubler -- digging themselves out from the grave and rising up to the surface this Halloween!

Barbara Corcoran, Josh Peck, and Adam Levine are just a few other death-defying celebs getting in the spirit by posing six feet under.

Take a peek inside this gallery of petrifying pics to see all the sinister stars in coffins! Hope you're not claustrophobic!

Breathtaking ... literally.

R.I.P. ⚰️

