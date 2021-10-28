Cynthia Bailey Responds to NeNe Leakes' Anger for Missing Gregg's Funeral

Play video content TMZ.com

Cynthia Bailey says she's disappointed to hear NeNe Leakes bashing her for missing Gregg's funeral -- but says she wouldn't change how she handled his death -- cuz she and NeNe just aren't close like they used to be.

If you hadn't heard, NeNe recently blasted her former "Housewives" costar for not attending the service ... Cynthia says she was disappointed to hear the comments from NeNe, especially after she called, texted and sent flowers to the Leakes family.

Cynthia says she had a prior commitment in LA the day of the funeral, but thought she and NeNe were cool because a week later ... they had some QT at Nene's lounge to celebrate Gregg.

Cynthia says while she hasn't considered NeNe a close friend in a long time, they still have respect and love for each other -- and she's not sure what more she could have done following Gregg's death.

As we reported, Gregg died in September, surrounded by friends and family, after a long battle with cancer.