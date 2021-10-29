Iconic 'Jersey Shore' Bamboo Bar Torn Down

Play video content

A staple in the "Jersey Shore" franchise is officially no more ... the infamous Bamboo Bar is currently being torn down, and so are all the reality show memories that went on inside it.

Demolition crews were at the site of the infamous Seaside Heights joint early Friday tearing down walls and making way for the new condo complex to go up in its place. As you can see, the place looked pretty worn down to start with, so the tear-down isn't taking much effort.

If you don't remember, the bar served as the location to a legendary "J-Shore" brawl featuring The Situation, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, JWoww and Pauly D.

Bamboo Bar shut down a few years ago after filing for bankruptcy.