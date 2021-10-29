Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman Says Give Morgan Wallen Chance to Show Growth

Play video content TMZ.com

Morgan Wallen deserves the opportunity to prove he's a changed man ... at least according to Shawn Stockman, who says the country star's probably not the only one guilty of casually using racial slurs.

That might come off as a very backhanded compliment, but the Boyz II Men singer was genuinely calling for the music biz to let up off Morgan ... when we talked to him Thursday at LAX.

As we reported, the American Music Awards banned Morgan from attending their ceremony next month, even though he's nominated in 2 categories. Shawn thinks the move is purely about optics, but adds ... at some point they gotta "let the man live" and show he's grown up and learned from his mistakes.

Speaking of mistakes ... Shawn says the industry needs to stop pretending Morgan is the only country star who's used the n-word the way he did earlier this year. Watch the clip ... Shawn was laughing as he broached the delicate subject, but only half-joking.

The Country Music Association has also yanked Morgan from the guestlist for its award show next month, but Shawn's calling for more forgiveness in the world.