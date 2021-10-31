Jon Bon Jovi Backs Out of Miami Concert After Testing Positive for COVID

Jon Bon Jovi was supposed to spend Saturday night on stage, but instead, he spent it in bed ... because of COVID.

Bon Jovi was supposed to perform at the Loews South Beach in Miami Beach, but before the concert began Jon's brother took the stage and told the crowd Jon would not be performing because he tested positive for COVID.

Turns out everyone in the band took a rapid test before the concert and Jon's turned up positive.

A Bon Jovi rep said Jon was fully vaccinated ... unclear, however, if the 59-year-old got a booster.

The rep says he's feeling good, but planned on spending the night in bed. He left Bon Jovi style ... in a yellow Maserati.

As for the concert, the other band members -- all of whom tested negative -- stuck around and played for the crowd.

BTW ... last year Jon's 18-year-old son tested positive for COVID, along with his keyboard player and percussionist.