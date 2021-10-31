Stars In Skeleton Costumes -- Bad To The Bone!

It's Halloween but these famous faces have no body to celebrate with!

This year, be on the prowl for ghosts, ghouls, witches and skeleton stars that are taking to the streets!

These bone-chilling celebrities -- such as Kris Jenner, Travis Barker and G-Eazy -- are stripping down to their spines in the spirit of the holiday!

Gus Kenworthy, Kristen Bell, Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony are just a few other spooky celebrities who have uncaged their skeleton costumes over the years.

Rattle through this gallery of dressed-down stars exposing it all for these petrified pics!

It'll be a graveyard smash!