Guess Who This Pumpkin Pip-Squeak Turned Into!

10/26/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this gourd-eous girl was stirring up spells in a popular television show, she was just another pumpkin pip-squeak getting ready for Halloween in Geneva, Switzerland.

This festive female is best known for her supporting role as on-screen best friend to the lead -- played by actress Nina Dobrev -- in a dark, supernatural series that was based off a best-selling book filled with vampires, werewolves, witches and ghosts!

Now, you can hear her reimagining the classic character of April O'Neil on "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," an animated Nickelodeon television series and movie!

Can you guess who she is?

