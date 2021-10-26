Guess Who This Pumpkin Pip-Squeak Turned Into!

Before this gourd-eous girl was stirring up spells in a popular television show, she was just another pumpkin pip-squeak getting ready for Halloween in Geneva, Switzerland.

This festive female is best known for her supporting role as on-screen best friend to the lead -- played by actress Nina Dobrev -- in a dark, supernatural series that was based off a best-selling book filled with vampires, werewolves, witches and ghosts!