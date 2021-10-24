TMZ's Celebrity Pumpkin Stencils -- Cut It Out!

Carve out some time this weekend to get your perfect pumpkin decorations ready for Halloween!

If you are at a loss for what to create, have no fear, because TMZ is providing you with some of the most killer cutouts this season.

Pay tribute to the many popular celebrities who have been trending this year ... including Britney Spears, Jack Harlow, and Megan Fox (sans her other half, Machine Gun Kelly). Or, you may even want to scare away intruders with a "Squid Game" mask homage!

Hack into this gallery of celebrity pumpkin stencils! Use the links to download and print out an easy-to-use PDF template to get started!