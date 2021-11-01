Famous Frights At Night -- Boo!
Famous Frights In The Night ... Haunted Hollywood!
11/1/2021 12:05 AM PT
These spooked stars are getting the daylight scared out of them!
Popular nighttime attractions -- such as Universal Studio's Hollywood Horror Nights, Knott's Scary Farms, Haunt O'Ween, and more -- were scatted with spooked stars this month.
Some celebrities, like Wilmer Valderrama and Rob Dyrdek, checked out some of the more family-friendly events ... while Seth Green and Bridget Marquardt amped up the haunt with some really freaky frights.
Also, cute couples like Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods and Finneas O'Connell & Claudia Sulewski were seen keeping each other company for comfort!
Don't be scared to scroll through this gallery of famous frights!