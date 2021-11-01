Famous Frights At Night -- Boo!

Famous Frights In The Night ... Haunted Hollywood!

11/1/2021 12:05 AM PT
Famous Frights At Night -- Boo!
Launch Gallery
Whistle In The Dark Launch Gallery

These spooked stars are getting the daylight scared out of them!

Popular nighttime attractions -- such as Universal Studio's Hollywood Horror Nights, Knott's Scary Farms, Haunt O'Ween, and more -- were scatted with spooked stars this month.

Some celebrities, like Wilmer Valderrama and Rob Dyrdek, checked out some of the more family-friendly events ... while Seth Green and Bridget Marquardt amped up the haunt with some really freaky frights.

Also, cute couples like Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods and Finneas O'Connell & Claudia Sulewski were seen keeping each other company for comfort!

Don't be scared to scroll through this gallery of famous frights!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later