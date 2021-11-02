Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Cat is Missing as they Deal with 'Rust' Shooting

When it rains it pours ... as Alec Baldwin reels from the fatal shooting on the 'Rust' set, his wife just revealed a member of their family is MIA.

Hilaria Baldwin just posted, "We can't find our cat, Emilio. If anyone sees him, please help him get home. We are all so upset. He's microchipped but no collar.

Presumably, the cat was with the family in Vermont, where the Baldwins have been staying since the fatal shooting last month that left Halyna Hutchins dead.

Alec and Hilaria got Emilio for their 8-year-old daughter, Carmen, back in April ... when Emilio was just a kitten.

Emilio is an exotic-looking feline ... a Bengal cat to be exact. The cats are actually created by breeding domestic cats with Asian leopards. The kittens run between $1,500 and $3,000.

Turns out Alec is allergic to most cats, but Bengals are hypoallergenic.

No word on how the cat got away, but Bengals have a rep for having behavioral issues.