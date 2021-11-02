NASCAR Punishes Kyle Busch Over R-Word Use

NASCAR is requiring Kyle Busch to undergo sensitivity training ... after he used the R-word in a post-race interview over the weekend.

Officials announced the punishment Monday night ... saying Busch will have to complete the training "before the start of the 2022 season."

Busch used the offensive term after the NASCAR Cup playoff race at Martinsville on Sunday ... while he was ranting about fellow driver Brad Keselowski's antics on the track.

#NASCAR … Kyle Busch says of Brad Keselowski … “I should beat the 💩out of him” pic.twitter.com/aX2CiCkjkH — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) October 31, 2021 @dustinlong

"It's frickin' [r-word], man. So stupid," Busch said of Keselowski. "I don't understand these guys. I should beat the s*** out of him right now, is what I should do."

"But, that doesn't do me any good, either."

Busch apologized for the remark hours after the race ... saying in a statement on his social media page, "I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it."

Play video content 01/11/2021 Twitch