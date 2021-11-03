Atlanta Braves Soak Locker Room In Booze To Celebrate World Series Win

Play video content @lasmayores / Instagram

The Atlanta Braves punished the Astros, and then they pummeled the Houston locker room with booze -- and video of their celebration is EPIC!!!

Just minutes after the Braves beat the 'Stros 7-0 in Game 6 to win the World Series ... they hit the showers and had a wild celly.

It all kicked off with a speech from manager Brian Snitker -- and as soon as he finished praising his team, the guys went crazy!!

Check out the footage, they sprayed the 66-year-old down from head-to-toe with champagne ... getting it all up in his eyes (we're sure it hurt so good!).

The dudes then broke out cigars and more booze -- soaking in every bit of the team's first championship since 1995.

As for on the field, Jorge Soler won the World Series MVP award ... piling up 3 home runs in the 6 games against Houston.

No word yet on what the slugger and the rest of the guys did to celebrate after they left the locker room and headed home ... but we're sure it included more alcohol and more stogies.