Domino's Pizza Honcho's Stunning New $20.9 Million Bel-Air Mansion

It pays to push pizza ... just ask the Domino's boss who just plunked down $20.9 million on an incredible Bel-Air mansion, complete with an indoor pool and stained glass ceilings.

Don Meij, who hails from Australia and happens to be the group CEO of Domino's Pizza Enterprises reportedly just sold his $10.3 million home in Aspen for something a little warmer and closer to the beach with some new L.A. digs.

The Bel-Air home is massive, with 17,000 sq ft of living space, 8 bedrooms and a seemingly-unnecessary 15 bathrooms. Not only that ... there's plenty of ways to entertain guests -- with a movie theater, spa, wine cellar and gym.

The mansion, built in 2015, sits on half an acre of land ... decent real estate for the area.

As for Meij, he started as a pizza delivery driver back in the '80s and worked his way up in the biz before taking the reigns at Domino's in the early 2000s.