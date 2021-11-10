105-Year-Old Woman Sets World Record For 100-Meter Race ... Blazing 1:02:95!!!

Age ain't nothing but a number -- and 105-year-old runner Julia Hawkins is full proof of that after setting a world record in the 100-meter dash run in her age group!!

Hawkins -- better known as Hurricane -- made history with a 1:02:95 time in the race at the 2021 Louisiana Senior Games last weekend.

Hawkins is the first female track and field athlete and American to set the 100-meter record in her 105+ age group.

"The older you get, the more passions you ought to have," Hawkins told USA Today, "Keeping active is one of my most important passions."

"I believe in magic moments, thinking of things that you see and do and feel that more than just usual. They're absolutely out of this world, they're so unusual. And wonderful."

Hawkins added, "Every time I race it's a magic moment."

This isn't the first time Hawkins has made history on the track --- in 2017, she ran the fastest 100-meter for age group 100-104 in the National Seniors Games.

"People say that they want to be just like me when they grow up... And I think if I can please people and give them hope, then it's worth living longer."

The former middle school teacher got into the sport when she was 100 ... after her four kids registered her shortly after she gave up 8-10 years of biking ... and she loves it.

"When I started running, I found it was a pleasure. I enjoyed doing it," Hawkins said.

"I felt that would be a neat challenge to run the 100 [meter] dash, at 100, in under a minute."

The Louisiana games is a qualifier for the National Senior Games in Florida in May 2022 -- and Hawkins is still debating if she'll go this year.