Apple Picking Celebs -- Hard Core!

These festive celebrities are taking a break from city life and heading out to the orchard this fall! Goodbye Big Apple, hello Apple Picking!

Each one of these seedy stars has their own style when they get to harvesting, but we aren't trying to compare apples to oranges! Vanessa Hudgens and Martha Stewart have pazazz as they pick, while Elle King and Jesse McCartney are joined by some sweet company!

There are so many treats to enjoy in this fall favorite activity including sipping on cider,s chowing down on donuts & pie, and -- of course -- bringing home a bounty of fruit.

Worm your way into this gallery of celebrities at apple farms to see all the Honeycrisp candids!