Winey Stars Merlot My God!
11/6/2021 12:01 AM PT
It's wine tasting day and these sippin' stars are savoring every moment of it!
There's an aroma throughout the vineyards ... and these celebrity connoisseurs are getting notes of floral and fun! Brie Bella frequents the cellars with her sister, Nikki Bella, Vanessa Hudgens is serving full-body on her vacation in Italy, and Antoni Porowski has an eye for fine wine with friends in Napa Valley.
Dua Lipa, Tamera Mowry, and Kaitlyn Bristowe are a few other famous faces celebrating a special occasion with grape company!
Take the hints and barrel through this gallery of wine tasting stars!
Hip, hip, Chardonnay!