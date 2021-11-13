Taylor Swift's Re-Release of 'Red' Gets Support from Corporate America

Taylor Swift re-released her newest "version" of the 'Red' album -- a historical moment that seemingly has the full support of American capitalism itself ... seriously, everyone's onboard.

'Red (Taylor's Version)' dropped on Friday ... and with it came a ton of plugs from major corporations covering just about every sector of consumerism ... from sports teams to restaurants/food brands, and almost everything else in between -- even computer games!

The fact that so many brands/official accounts are putting "taylor's version" in their account names because they are openly endorsing taylor and HER 👏 OWNERSHIP 👏 RIGHTS 👏 #TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/W3gCJiQryM — kelly 🧣 RED TV OUT NOW!! (@xmastreefarm13) November 13, 2021 @xmastreefarm13

For starters ... a LOT of companies flat-out changed their Twitter profile names to include "(Taylor's Version)" as an added footnote. While some handles still have it up as of this writing, as many as 6 different orgs appear to have made the change on Friday itself.

Of those that went all in on Taylor ... Target, TikTok, GoFundMe, Republic Records, The Sims, The Hunger Games (yes, really), Hockey East Association and others.

Like we said, a good amount of those companies have switched their profile names back to their original titles, but some are still rockin' (Taylor's Version).

Even Dylan O'Brien -- who stars in TayTay's new short film -- is sporting (Taylor's Version) in his Twitter bio ... as are many, many other normies who aren't famous.

Watch it all begin again…with a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte (Taylor’s Version).🧣 pic.twitter.com/Ww1g9tMs26 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 12, 2021 @Starbucks

Beyond just these companies that made the ultimate plug ... more tweeted messages in response to the big drop -- like Starbucks, Sour Patch Kids, Olive Garden, Etsy, Panera Bread, Chips Ahoy, Taco Bell and a lot more. Shoot ... the freaking Kansas City Chiefs got in on the fun too.

The latest version of 'Red' -- which is basically Taylor singing all those old songs anew -- is obviously getting tons of fanfare from every corner of corporate America ... and it's all dovetailed by 'All Too Well,' that short we mentioned earlier -- which supposedly depicts her failed relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, who apparently broke her heart or something.