Bryce Harper Cries After Winning NL MVP, 'This Year Was Tough'

Bryce Harper was so overwhelmed by winning the second MVP award of his career on Thursday ... he broke down in tears.

MLB Network cameras captured the emotional moment ... just seconds after the league announced the Philadelphia Phillies star was the recipient of the honor.

Bryce Harper is in tears as he accepts his second MVP award



Bryce Harper is in tears as he accepts his second MVP award

and then he lightens the mood with a huge shoutout for his personal chef 🤣

Harper -- who was wiping tears off his cheeks throughout his interview with the network -- said this one meant a significant amount to him, considering he had started the year in April by being drilled in the face with a 97 MPH fastball.

"This year was tough," Harper said. "Starting off getting hit in the face, it was definitely a tough couple days for me. Tough couple weeks for me trying to get back."

Génesis Cabrera hits Bryce Harper in the face and Didi Gregorius in the ribs with his first two pitches



Génesis Cabrera hits Bryce Harper in the face and Didi Gregorius in the ribs with his first two pitches

Benches get warned and Joe Girardi gets ejected, yelling "throw the ball over the fucking plate!" on his way out. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt yelled back

Harper thanked his family, his wife, his teammates -- and even his chef for helping him get through the year, joking, "I never went to bed hungry!"

Harper -- who previously won the NL MVP back in 2015 with the Washington Nationals -- beat out Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis for the honor this year ... and it was well deserved.