Kim Kardashian, SKIMS Charter Plane For Afghan Women's Youth Soccer Team To UK

Members of the Afghan women's youth soccer team and their families reached safety in the UK on Thursday -- and Kim Kardashian played a huge role in the efforts.

TMZ Sports has confirmed -- Kim and her SKIMS brand shelled out the money to charter a plane for 130 people from Pakistan to the Stansted Airport in London ... after the founder of the Tzedek Association reached out and asked for help in getting the group to safety.

Rabbi Moshe Margaretten -- who's worked with Kim in the past on criminal justice reform -- says the businesswoman was quick to assist after speaking over a video chat.

"Maybe an hour later, after the Zoom call, I got a text message that Kim wants to fund the entire flight," Margaretten told the AP.

Thousands have been fleeing Kabul after the Taliban took over in August ... and members of the developmental soccer team were able to make it to Pakistan and get visas, but could not get a flight until Kim and SKIMS stepped up.

The team was especially in danger ... as the Taliban sees women involved in sports as rebellious.

On top of Kim and SKIMS' help, the EPL's Leeds United has offered to support the team.