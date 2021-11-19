Marilyn Manson Sells Hollywood Home For $1,835,000

Marilyn Manson's unloaded his mansion in the Hollywood Hills just weeks after listing it ... TMZ has learned.

The shock rocker just sold his 3-bedroom pad for $1,835,000 this week ... after putting it on the market in October for $1.75 mil ... so he got about 5 percent above the original asking price.

Marilyn's former digs feature 20-foot beamed ceilings and two master suites, complete with their own tiled bathrooms and walk-in closets. The place is 2,711 square feet and it's surrounded by private patios and gardens.

The pad also has French doors, wrought iron railings on the staircase, the garage was converted into a gym, and there's a recording studio and home office.

Worth noting ... this is NOT the place MM allegedly locked women in a soundproof room ... as we reported, that allegedly went down in his West Hollywood apartment. So the new owner doesn't have to worry about any of that.