Soulja Boy Claps Back at People Saying He Should Be Sad About Young Dolph

Soulja Boy is clapping back at people who are saying he should be down in the dumps over Young Dolph's shooting death ... he says it would be a different vibe if he was the one who was gunned down.

The rapper went on Instagram Live on Friday and railed on his haters, saying they have him twisted if they think he should be more sad about Young Dolph. Soulja goes even further, he thinks people would be happy, laughing and cracking jokes if he was the artist who ended up dead.

As we reported ... Young Dolph was shot and killed this week in his Memphis, TN hometown, with the gunmen pulling up on him while he was inside a cookie store on his way to pass out Thanksgiving meals in his old neighborhood.