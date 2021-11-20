Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty Verdict Triggers Protests, Vandalism

11/20/2021 7:30 AM PT
Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty Verdict Triggers Protests
In one of the more unsurprising turns of the week, protests erupted from coast-to-coast in the wake of the exoneration of Kyle Rittenhouse.

New Yorkers hit the streets Friday night to express their outrage over the not guilty verdict, and some of the anger got out of hand. Cars were vandalized ... the words, "f*** you" were sprayed on the handicapped placard of a vehicle.

There were 5 arrests in NYC for vandalism.

There was also a protest outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn ... hundreds of protesters held signs, one which read ... "No justice in the capitalist courts" and "capitalism breeds racist terror."

Interestingly, Kenosha -- the city where the trial was held and the fatal shootings occurred -- was fairly peaceful. The protesters were fairly small in number, and the anger seemed most directed at Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over the trial.

Portland was predictably more exercised, with 200 protesters throwing things at cops ... this according to the Portland PD.

And, Chicago protesters hit the streets as well, though not in large numbers.

As you've clearly heard by now, Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges. The jury apparently bought his self-defense argument ... and most of the talking TV heads said before the verdict the prosecution came up short.

