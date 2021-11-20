Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty Verdict Triggers Protests, Vandalism

In one of the more unsurprising turns of the week, protests erupted from coast-to-coast in the wake of the exoneration of Kyle Rittenhouse.

The NYPD takes its responsibility to protect the 1st amendment rights of peaceful demonstrators seriously. Just as important is the safety of NYers & the protection of property from people breaking the law in the name of protest. As seen tonight in Queens, they will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/a6bL0Fewv9 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 20, 2021 @NYPDnews

New Yorkers hit the streets Friday night to express their outrage over the not guilty verdict, and some of the anger got out of hand. Cars were vandalized ... the words, "f*** you" were sprayed on the handicapped placard of a vehicle.

There were 5 arrests in NYC for vandalism.

Earlier at the Barclays Center.



Brooklyn out heavy to protest the disgusting Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.



NYC in solidarity w/ Kenosha & Jacob Blake’s fam & victims.



Only in this legal system where Trayvon is viewed as a threat and Kyle is viewed as a victim. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/iL7Hx5BtAS — Jibreel Jalloh (@JibreelJalloh) November 20, 2021 @JibreelJalloh

There was also a protest outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn ... hundreds of protesters held signs, one which read ... "No justice in the capitalist courts" and "capitalism breeds racist terror."

Interestingly, Kenosha -- the city where the trial was held and the fatal shootings occurred -- was fairly peaceful. The protesters were fairly small in number, and the anger seemed most directed at Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over the trial.

A person using a wheelchair was knocked over during a protest that was declared a riot by authorities tonight



Portland police clashed with demonstrators who gathered downtown after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/3wLSIhoRNr — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) November 20, 2021 @PDXzane

Portland was predictably more exercised, with 200 protesters throwing things at cops ... this according to the Portland PD.

And, Chicago protesters hit the streets as well, though not in large numbers.