Missing Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Seen in Public, Skeptics Uncertain

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced -- so it appears -- after being MIA for weeks.

Peng was front and center at a Beijing tennis tournament Sunday ... an event sponsored by the China Open.

The 35-year-old former doubles champ is wearing a dark blue blazer as she poses with guests at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals.

The photo was posted on the org's WeChat page.

Peng Shuai showed up at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 21, 2021 @HuXijin_GT

Peng had not been seen since November 2, when she accused former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her. The 2 had an on-again-off-again relationship over the years.

The allegation had swift consequences ... Peng's social media post -- where she made the accusation -- was deleted and China's censored media ignored the story.

What's unclear ... whether the photo is part of a staged event and is Peng being held hostage. She has not freely emerged and spoken since she made her allegation.

The Women's Tennis Ass'n has made it clear ... they will not play in China until Peng's fate is clear. Members of the group are skeptical that the picture shows Peng posing of her own free will.

There have been other photos that have surfaced as well ... which show Peng having dinner Saturday night at a Beijing restaurant.

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have spoken out on the disappearance of Peng.

Naomi said, "Hey everyone, not sure if you've been following the news but I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused."

"Censorship is never ok at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and ok. I'm in shock of the current situation and I'm sending love and light her way. #whereispengshuai"