Missing Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Seen in Public, Skeptics Uncertain
11/21/2021 6:21 AM PT
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced -- so it appears -- after being MIA for weeks.
Peng was front and center at a Beijing tennis tournament Sunday ... an event sponsored by the China Open.
The 35-year-old former doubles champ is wearing a dark blue blazer as she poses with guests at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals.
The photo was posted on the org's WeChat page.
Peng Shuai showed up at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 21, 2021 @HuXijin_GT
Peng had not been seen since November 2, when she accused former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her. The 2 had an on-again-off-again relationship over the years.
The allegation had swift consequences ... Peng's social media post -- where she made the accusation -- was deleted and China's censored media ignored the story.
What's unclear ... whether the photo is part of a staged event and is Peng being held hostage. She has not freely emerged and spoken since she made her allegation.
The Women's Tennis Ass'n has made it clear ... they will not play in China until Peng's fate is clear. Members of the group are skeptical that the picture shows Peng posing of her own free will.
彭帅和我在一起。我们在北京网红餐厅，刚刚吃完晚饭 pic.twitter.com/Un5Q9oiQe9— 丁力 (@li_ding1) November 20, 2021 @li_ding1
There have been other photos that have surfaced as well ... which show Peng having dinner Saturday night at a Beijing restaurant.
中国高官と「不倫した」テニス選手彭帅さん、北京の店で友人達と会食— 宋 文洲 (@sohbunshu) November 20, 2021 @sohbunshu
米国も「消息不明」として中国に居場所開示を求めているが、有名なこのレストランに行って確認すればいいのでは
取材もせず、希望と推測で嘘をばら撒く西側の姿勢に呆れる
pic.twitter.com/taakFjD8OB
Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have spoken out on the disappearance of Peng.
Naomi said, "Hey everyone, not sure if you've been following the news but I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused."
"Censorship is never ok at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and ok. I'm in shock of the current situation and I'm sending love and light her way. #whereispengshuai"
Even Novak Djokovic the world's #1 ranked tennis player spoke out, saying, "When I heard the story of Peng Shuai I was shocked. I hope she is well and that we can find her as soon as possible."