High School Apologizes After Fans Chant 'Fire Nagy' At Bears Coach

Matt Nagy H.S. Apologizes For 'Fire Nagy' Chants ... Aimed At Bears Coach

11/23/2021 9:55 AM PT
An Illinois high school has just apologized to Matt Nagy ... after its football team's fans aimed a "Fire Nagy" chant at the Bears coach during its game on Saturday.

The Chicago headman was watching his son play for Lake Forest in its game against Cary Grove ... when in the second quarter, a "Fire Nagy" chant broke out from Cary-Grove's section.

Video from the scene shows the synchronized shouts were loud -- and frequent -- and Nagy no doubt heard them all.

On Monday, Cary-Grove principal Dr. Neil Lesinski said he was sorry for it all ... calling the chants unacceptable and inappropriate.

"As the school principal," Lesinski said, "I want to apologize to the Lake Forest student-athlete and his family for the disrespectful chant."

"We hope to learn from this situation," Lesinski added, "and we have taken steps to ensure this does not happen again."

Of course, Nagy -- whose Bears are just 3-7 this season -- is no doubt used to the chant by now. After all, he's heard it at nearly every game at Soldier Field this season ... and, in fact, a "Fire Nagy" chant even broke out during the Bulls game on Monday night.

As for Nagy's job security ... he denied a report that said he'd be fired after Chicago's Thanksgiving Day game against Detroit, telling media members Tuesday, "That is not accurate."

