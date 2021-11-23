High School Apologizes After Fans Chant 'Fire Nagy' At Bears Coach

An Illinois high school has just apologized to Matt Nagy ... after its football team's fans aimed a "Fire Nagy" chant at the Bears coach during its game on Saturday.

The Chicago headman was watching his son play for Lake Forest in its game against Cary Grove ... when in the second quarter, a "Fire Nagy" chant broke out from Cary-Grove's section.

Pulled this from NFHS. Was late in 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/RRQHDV4gOf — Matt Allen (@MattyJamesAllen) November 22, 2021 @MattyJamesAllen

Video from the scene shows the synchronized shouts were loud -- and frequent -- and Nagy no doubt heard them all.

Bears coach Matt Nagy at the Cary Grove V lake forest 6a game. Cary grove up 20-0 at halftime. His son is on the Lake Forest football team. pic.twitter.com/mZgvLZCtyX — Steve Scheuer (@Scheuer_Thing) November 20, 2021 @Scheuer_Thing

On Monday, Cary-Grove principal Dr. Neil Lesinski said he was sorry for it all ... calling the chants unacceptable and inappropriate.

Below is a statement regarding the recent Cary-Grove vs. Lake Forest 6A high school football game: pic.twitter.com/cUjUfJduDk — Cary-Grove H.S. (@CaryGroveHS) November 23, 2021 @CaryGroveHS

"As the school principal," Lesinski said, "I want to apologize to the Lake Forest student-athlete and his family for the disrespectful chant."

"We hope to learn from this situation," Lesinski added, "and we have taken steps to ensure this does not happen again."

Huge “Fire Nagy!” chant at the Bulls game 😳



Bears are struggling at 3-7.



Chicago is ruthless @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/3S9l91KHhc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2021 @BleacherReport

Of course, Nagy -- whose Bears are just 3-7 this season -- is no doubt used to the chant by now. After all, he's heard it at nearly every game at Soldier Field this season ... and, in fact, a "Fire Nagy" chant even broke out during the Bulls game on Monday night.