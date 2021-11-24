Britney Spears Hits Up Shopping Mall

11/24/2021 5:48 PM PT
Britney Spears is getting the jump on some Black Friday shopping ... hitting up a mall near her crib the day before Thanksgiving.

The singer ventured out Wednesday for some retail therapy at The Oaks shopping center in Thousand Oaks, CA ... and she definitely stood out.

As you see, Britney wore some bright red boots and showed off her legs ... keeping warm with a puffy white jacket, and rocking sunglasses inside.

We've been seeing Britney out in public more and more since her conservatorship came to an end after 13 years ... she recently hit up WeHo hot spot Catch with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

The shopping trip is definitely a welcome sight for Lance Bass ... remember, he recently told us he wants to see more of Britney enjoying her life in the open.

Britney's appearance is already causing waves on social media, with lots of folks claiming they saw her browsing around ... and workers at a bunch of stores at The Oaks tell us B.S. is a regular.

