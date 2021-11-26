North Carolina Mall Shooting Sends Black Friday Shoppers Scrambling

Play video content

Gunshots rang out at a shopping mall in North Carolina, sending Black Friday shoppers running for their lives ... and leaving multiple people injured.

The shooting went down at Southpoint Mall in Durham, N.C. ... where police say 3 people were struck by gunfire.

Naturally, the mall was super packed with folks coming through for Black Friday deals ... and the hail of bullets resulted in chaos, with people scrambling for cover as a stampede broke out.

We were about to go into Southpoint Mall when people started running out. They say there is an active shooter, so stay clear of the area! pic.twitter.com/zJh8onrb3o — April (@alraphiou) November 26, 2021 @alraphiou

A local reporter also captured video outside the mall, showing throngs of shoppers booking it to their cars to try to get the hell outta Dodge.

Police say one person is in custody, though others involved in the shooting managed to flee the scene. Cops say there is no active shooting threat.