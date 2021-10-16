Four People Shot at High School Football Game in Alabama, Video of Chaos

A high school football game abruptly ended Friday night after gunfire erupted and 4 people were shot.

The field has cleared shots fired in the stands at the Vigor vs Williamson game. pic.twitter.com/7TqsNjOk6P — Jeff Martin - Catapult (@Jeff_XOS) October 16, 2021 @Jeff_XOS

Players from Williamson High School were on the field against rival Vigor High School at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, when gunfire rang through the stadium, just before 10 PM.

Two of the 4 people shot were minors ... one person is in critical condition.

It's unclear where the shots came from, but it appears the shooter was not on the field or in the stands. As you see from the video, the players dropped to the ground and people in the stands fled ... leaving the stadium in a panic.

The shooter was not apprehended and it's unclear if police have any leads. A witness told cops 2 people and possibly more fled the stadium in a white sedan after the shooting, but it's unclear if they had anything to do with the shooting.