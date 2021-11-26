Sleeping Stars

We know after a long day of stuffing yourself full of celebration, family, friends and most importantly turkey ... the day after Thanksgiving can feel like such a snooze!

You're not the only ones happily counting sheep ... sleepy stars like Nick Jonas, Jessica Simpson, Selena Gomez, and Phillip Phillips are also enjoying their zzz's and shared their snooze on social media!

Halle Berry, Lea Michele, and James Van Der Beek are just a few other celebrities in need of a nap and rested their Hollywood heads on their little a-list pillows.