Matthew McConaughey Announces He Will Not Run for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey is finally speaking clearly about his intentions on Texas politics -- saying he won't be running for Governor after all ... despite him being a favorite to win.

The actor made the announcement Sunday with a video he posted to his social media, starting out by pointing out all the problems he sees with the modern-day political landscape ... and after some philosophizing on his ultimate purpose, he finally says it flat out.

MMC says of political leadership, "It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment."

As for what he WILL do ... Matt says he'll keep supporting entrepreneurs, businesses, establishments and orgs he considers leaders and which can better propel people onto the road of righteousness (as he sees it) which starts with building trust among people.

It's pretty interesting ... his stance on things seems to come through loud and clear here, and it sounds like his vision for America (and Texas) is prosperity interlocked with service and community.

Even though McConaughey has led poll after poll when pitted against the incumbent, Greg Abbott, as well as Democrats who are for sure running, like Beto O'Rourke, it sounds like he finally went with what he alluded to in a rambling interview from a few months ago.

At the time, Matt said he was still "measuring" a run -- which really sounded like he wasn't going to run -- and now, it sounds like he's out of tape and came to a decision.