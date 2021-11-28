Rihanna Hawking Ass-Out PJs, Promotes Sizes for Larger Women

Play video content @badgalriri / Instagram

Rihanna is dishing out a new line of pajamas for the holidays -- with a pair of bottoms that show off, well, your bottom ... but it seems she's making a push for bigger girls to buy 'em.

The fashion and beauty mogul took to IG this weekend to plug SavageXFenty's latest offering in loungewear -- the Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pant, plus the accompanying bralette and sleep short ... which feature a checkered pattern and come in a couple color schemes.

Indeed ... she showed off her rockin' bod with the demonstration, including a sneak peak at her derriere, which is partially exposed with the open-back design. Quite the show!

Here's the interesting thing, though -- on Sunday, RiRi posted a link to her SxF site where folks could buy the clothes she just showed off ... but she selected a specific page that appears to highlight plus-size models, for L and XXL.

There are four models that appear in the promo shots, and sure enough ... they too got their asses out as they showcase Rihanna's PJ line. What you don't see (at least for this color option) are models for small sizes, like M, S and XS -- even though you can buy those sizes.

If you click on the lighter color option for the open-back pants ... you see models that appear to be more on small side of frames ... with XS and S demonstrated, but there's also a medium-size model and yet another 2X model.

For the darker shades of the pants, it looks like Ri and co. decided to prominently feature the bigger women, and even gave another plus-size model some shine in the light option. Just to keep track ... that's 5 larger models to 3 others whom some might consider a more traditional model-like figure -- at least for this pants sale, that is.

Bottom line ... you don't necessarily have to look exactly like Rihanna to look good in her clothes or lingerie, and she appears to be hitting that point home with this latest campaign.