Guess Who This Country Kid Turned Into!

11/29/2021 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 15
Before this little cowgirl was riding her high horse into the music industry, she was just another country kid shouting 'yeehaw' while growing up in Golden, Texas.

This little lady has made quite her mark with her award-winning talent and country-pop tunes ... she's won an astonishing amount of Grammy Awards in the short span of her career and has played for huge audiences at festivals including Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

She just recently released her newest studio record which was accompanied by a visual album that featured many noteworthy celebrities.

Can you guess who she is?

